Diamond League finals return to Zurich as 2025 schedule revealed

Zurich will stage the two-day season finale of the 2025 Diamond League in August while the competition will begin with two meets in China.
The provisional calendar for the 16th edition of track and field’s premier one-day meeting series features 15 host cities across 14 countries and four continents.
Xiamen will host the opening event on 26 April, a week before Shanghai/Suzhou. Meetings in Doha and Rabat are scheduled for May before the first European meet in Rome in June.
After events in Oslo, Stockholm and Paris, the competition will head to the United States, with the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon taking place in July.
Monaco, London, Silesia, Lausanne and Brussels will host meetings in July and August, before Zurich stages the final (27-28 August) for the first time since 2022, in the build-up to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
The 2025 edition of the Diamond League will hand out more than $9m (£6.8m) in prize money, a record for the tournament.
2025 Diamond League calendar:
Xiamen - 26 April
Shanghai/Suzhou - 3 May
Doha - 16 May
Rabat/Marrakech - 25 May
Rome - 6 June
Oslo - 12 June
Stockholm - 15 June
Paris - 20 June
Eugene - 5 July
Monaco - 11 July
London - 19 July
Silesia - 16 August
Lausanne - 20 August
Brussels - 22 August
Zurich - 27-28 August
Reuters
