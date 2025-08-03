British Athletics Championships 2025: Schedule, start times and how to watch on TV today
Josh Kerr and Georgia Hunter Bell feature over two action-packed days in Birmingham, with Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson recovering from an injury and expected to be handed a wildcard for the World Championships in Tokyo in September
The British Athletics Championships 2025 take place in Birmingham this weekend with Team GB hopefuls hoping to book their seat on the plane to Tokyo.
With the World Championships later on in September, athletes will also have a chance to chase a standard after this weekend.
Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson is still working her way back from injury and misses the championships, meaning Georgia Hunter Bell is the favourite over two laps as she decides which event to run in Tokyo, with the potential for an audacious double after winning a superb bronze in Paris last summer.
While Jake Wightman has been forced to pull out through sickness, leaving his place on the team in jeopardy, and Josh Kerr, as defending world champion from Budapest, will run the 5,000m at British Championships.
Here’s the schedule and start times over the two-day event:
When and where is the UK Athletics Championships 2025?
The UK Athletics Championships are over 2-3 August at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.
How can I watch the UK Athletics Championships 2025?
You can watch the UK Athletics Championships on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website with a live stream on the app for mobile devices.
Sunday, 3 August
- 11:20 - 17:00 Uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
- 11:20 - 16:45 Live coverage on Red Button
Day 1 results - Saturday 2 August
Men's:
100m: 1 Zharnel Hughes (Gbr) 9.94m, 2 Jeremiah Azu (Gbr) 9.97, 3 Louie Hinchliffe (Gbr) 10.01
Shot Put: 1 Scott Lincoln (Gbr) 20.77m, 2 Patrick Swan (Gbr) 18.15, 3 Michael Jenkins (Gbr) 17.94
Discus Throw: 1 Lawrence Okoye (Gbr) 65.93m, 2 Nicholas Percy (Gbr) 58.95, 3 Zane Duquemin (Gbr) 58.89
Javelin Throw: 1 Michael Allison (Gbr) 78.48m, 2 Benjamin East (Gbr) 77.40, 3 Daniel Bainbridge (Gbr) 76.86
High Jump: 1 Divine Duruaku (Gbr) 2.14, =1 Charlie Husbands (Gbr) 2.14, 3 Kimani Jack (Gbr) 2.14
Long Jump: 1 Alessandro Schenini (Gbr) 7.85m, 2 Archie Yeo (Gbr) 7.81, 3 Samuel Ebonine (Gbr) 7.80
Women's:
3000m Steeplechase: 1 Elise Thorner (Gbr) 9mins 22.05secs, 2 Sarah Tait (Gbr) 9:25.17, 3 Cari Hughes (Gbr) 9:41.66
5000m: 1 Hannah Nuttall (Gbr) 15m 46.90secs, 2 India Weir (Gbr) 15:47.98, 3 Innes FitzGerald (Gbr) 15:48.66
100m: 1 Amy Hunt (Gbr) 11.02m, 2 Desiree Henry (Gbr) 11.32, 3 Faith Akinbileje (Gbr) 11.34
100m Hurdles: 1 Alicia Barrett (Gbr) 13.06secs, 2 Abigail Pawlett (Gbr) 13.12, 3 Emily Tyrrell (Gbr) 13.44
Hammer Throw: 1 Anna Purchase (Gbr) 72.96m, 2 Charlotte Payne (Gbr) 67.59, 3 Amber Simpson (Gbr) 65.64
Triple Jump: 1 Adelaide Omitowoju (Gbr) 13.62m, 2 Shanara Hibbert (Gbr) 13.25, 3 Silver Nwabuzor (Gbr) 12.90
Pole Vault: 1 Molly Caudery (Gbr) 4.85m, 2 Tilly Hooper (Gbr) 4.35, 3 Felicia Miloro (Gbr) 4.25
Day 2 schedule - Sunday 3 August
11.30 Javelin Throw Women Final
11:35 5000m Race Walk Men and Women Final
12:10 100m Ambulant Women Final
12.17 Triple Jump Men Final
12.20 110m Hurdles Men Heats
12.47 High Jump Women Final
12:50 200m Women Heats
13.18 200m Men Heats
13.22 Discus Throw Women Final
13:50 Pole Vault Men Final
13:55 400m Hurdles Women Final
14:05 400m Hurdles Men Final
14:10 Long Jump Women Final
14:15 1500m Ambulant Men Final
14:25 1500m Wheelchair Men Final
14:34 3000m Steeplechase Men Final
14:47 5000m Men Final
15.07 Hammer Throw Men Final
15:10 110m Hurdles Men Final
15.15 Shot Put Women Final
15:20 200m Men Final
15.30 200m Women Final
15:40 400m Men Final
15:50 800m Women Final
16:00 400m Women Final
16:10 800m Men Final
16:20 1500m Women Final
16.30 1500m Men Final
