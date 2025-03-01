Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again at first attempt
The flying Swede cleared 6.27m at All Star Perche in France
Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis broke the men’s pole vault world record again on Friday night as he wowed crowds in France.
The flying Swede set a new bar in pole vault for the 11th time in his career after he cleared 6.27m at the All Star Perche event.
The 25-year-old clinched the competition win in Clermond-Ferrand when he easily cleared 6.02m before he attempted to improve his own record mark which he set back in August in Poland.
And it did not take Duplantis long after he nudged his record up by a centimetre from 6.26m with his very first attempt.
The Swede secured a second successive Olympic title in the summer with a world record of 6.25 and improved his mark for a third time in 2024 with his achievement in Poland.
Duplantis broke the record for the first time back in February 2020 with a height of 6.17m and has continued to top his best for the last five years by progressing one centimetre each time.
