Diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix to miss World Championships due to ‘mental blocks’
The 20-year-old won Olympic bronze alongside Lois Toulson at Paris 2024
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix will not compete at this month's World Aquatics Championships due to "mental blocks".
The 20-year-old diver claimed Olympic bronze with Lois Toulson in the women's synchronised 10m platform at Paris 2024 and opened up about her mental health struggles after competing in the individual event.
On Wednesday Spendolini-Sirieix revealed she would not be taking part in the World Championships, saying she feels "it would be best" to take a break from the sport.
She said in a post on Instagram: "Unfortunately, I won't be attending the World Championships this year in Singapore. I've had a tough battle with mental blocks in diving this season, and I've tried to fight through them, but I've decided it would be best for me to take a break from the pool.
"I am getting all the help I need from my family, my coach and my support team at Aquatics GB and I am so thankful for their love and support.
"As an athlete, the words 'rest' and 'break' are foreign, but I know that this period will greatly help me in the long run.
"I am sad to not be joining my team and international friends out in Singapore, but I know they will do amazingly and I can't wait to see them shine."
