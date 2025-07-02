Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix will not compete at this month's World Aquatics Championships due to "mental blocks".

The 20-year-old diver claimed Olympic bronze with Lois Toulson in the women's synchronised 10m platform at Paris 2024 and opened up about her mental health struggles after competing in the individual event.

On Wednesday Spendolini-Sirieix revealed she would not be taking part in the World Championships, saying she feels "it would be best" to take a break from the sport.

She said in a post on Instagram: "Unfortunately, I won't be attending the World Championships this year in Singapore. I've had a tough battle with mental blocks in diving this season, and I've tried to fight through them, but I've decided it would be best for me to take a break from the pool.

"I am getting all the help I need from my family, my coach and my support team at Aquatics GB and I am so thankful for their love and support.

"As an athlete, the words 'rest' and 'break' are foreign, but I know that this period will greatly help me in the long run.

"I am sad to not be joining my team and international friends out in Singapore, but I know they will do amazingly and I can't wait to see them shine."

PA