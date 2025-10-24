GB gymnasts Jake Jarman and Luke Whitehouse win world gold and silver on floor
It is the first time Great Britain have taken gold and silver at a world championships in the same event
Great Britain claimed the top two spots on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships as Jake Jarman became world champion in the floor exercise for the first time.
The 23-year-old won the vault world title in 2023 in Antwerp and sealed glory on the floor in Jakarta, Indonesia with a score of 14.866 on Friday.
Having qualified in first place the pressure was on the Olympic bronze medallist, and despite a couple of hops on landing early in the routine he recovered well to nail the rest of his tumbles.
Triple European floor champion Luke Whitehouse made it a one-two for Great Britain for the first time, while two-time Paris Olympics gold medallist Carlos Yulo of the Philippines had to settle for bronze on 14.533.
Whitehouse had qualified down in eighth place but rocketed up the standings with an assured and controlled performance, scoring 14.666 to claim his first individual world medal.
Jarman, the defending world vault champion, endured disappointment earlier in the week after failing to qualify for the final in that discipline, having won the European title in May with a stunning 15.2.
But the extra time he was able to dedicate to his floor routine in Jakarta paid off as he stormed to gold, becoming the first British man to win world titles on different apparatus.
More British athletes are in action in individual apparatus finals later on Friday, with Harry Hepworth competing in the rings showpiece after qualifying in sixth place and deutant Alexander Yolshin-Cash in action on pommel horse.
