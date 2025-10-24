GB gymnasts Jake Jarman and Luke Whitehouse win world gold and silver on floor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain claimed the top two spots on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships as Jake Jarman became world champion in the floor exercise for the first time.

The 23-year-old won the vault world title in 2023 in Antwerp and sealed glory on the floor in Jakarta, Indonesia with a score of 14.866 on Friday.

Having qualified in first place the pressure was on the Olympic bronze medallist, and despite a couple of hops on landing early in the routine he recovered well to nail the rest of his tumbles.

Triple European floor champion Luke Whitehouse made it a one-two for Great Britain for the first time, while two-time Paris Olympics gold medallist Carlos Yulo of the Philippines had to settle for bronze on 14.533.

open image in gallery Jarman is now the first male British gymnast to win individual world titles on different apparatus ( Getty Images )

Whitehouse had qualified down in eighth place but rocketed up the standings with an assured and controlled performance, scoring 14.666 to claim his first individual world medal.

Jarman, the defending world vault champion, endured disappointment earlier in the week after failing to qualify for the final in that discipline, having won the European title in May with a stunning 15.2.

But the extra time he was able to dedicate to his floor routine in Jakarta paid off as he stormed to gold, becoming the first British man to win world titles on different apparatus.

More British athletes are in action in individual apparatus finals later on Friday, with Harry Hepworth competing in the rings showpiece after qualifying in sixth place and deutant Alexander Yolshin-Cash in action on pommel horse.