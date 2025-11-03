Xabi Alonso says he has ‘no doubts’ Florian Wirtz can succeed at Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Xabi Alonso said he has no doubts that his former Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz will be a success at Liverpool – even though the £100m man has lost his place in Arne Slot’s side.

Real Madrid manager Alonso was in charge of Wirtz when they both helped Leverkusen win their maiden Bundesliga title in 2023-24 and the German was named the division’s player of the year.

But Wirtz is yet to get a Premier League goal or assist for Liverpool and has been named on the bench for four top-flight matches already by Slot.

Alonso, whose Real side face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, urged his old club to be patient with the 22-year-old, who he believes is a special talent.

“I have no doubts,” said Alonso, who was a Champions League winner in 2005 with Liverpool. “It is just a matter of time. It is a big change for him to come to Liverpool after so many years in Germany, he’s been there all his life. He is a really special player. He has quality and personality and he’s competitive.

“It has happened with great players in the Premier League before and I’ve no doubts with Flo. He is very special and probably one of the reasons I’m here now so I’m very grateful to Flo. Hopefully not tomorrow but I’ve no doubt he will show his quality and class.”

Alonso said he is considering whether to pick Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-back’s first return to Anfield since his summer move to Madrid.

The former Liverpool vice-captain has been an unused substitute in Real’s last two games after a spell out injured.

And Alonso added: “He is good. He didn't play [in the 4-0 win against Valencia] because of the context of the game but he is available for any number of minutes. Tomorrow he may play and after the injury he had we need his qualities; he has great qualities.

“He is in a new stage for him both sporting, physically and mentally. We need to give him what he needs because he is an exceptional player that we have in our squad."