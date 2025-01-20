Ella Toone stars in WSL derby nightmare for Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hat-trick by Ella Toone helped Manchester United stun Manchester City by a 4-2 score to leapfrog their rivals in the Women's Super League.

Toone had never found the net against United's arch nemeses but changed that in a barnstorming derby at Etihad Stadium.

Two first-half strikes by England midfielder Toone alongside Leah Galton's 21st-minute tap-in put the visitors in control after an error-strewn City display.

Gareth Taylor's side fought back before the break, however, through Vivianne Miedema and Rebecca Knaak.

It set up an intriguing second period but Toone completed her treble a matter of seconds after half-time when City goalkeeper Khiara Keating had her clearance closed down in a moment to forget for the Lionesses ace.

Marc Skinner's United never looked back afterwards to claim a memorable win, which means Chelsea hold a seven-point advantage at the summit.

Leaders Chelsea returned to winning ways in the division with a resounding 5-0 thrashing of West Ham.

Sonia Bompastor had boasted a perfect league record after nine fixtures until the Blues dropped points in a surprise 1-1 draw at Leicester on December 14.

A winter break followed but the visitors scored three times in the first half in east London, in their first league match for more than a month, to help Bompastor break more records with the French coach registering the best unbeaten start in the division.

open image in gallery Chelsea returned to WSL to increase their lead in the table ( Getty Images )

Catarina Macario, Erin Cuthbert and Aggie Beever-Jones struck before half-time for Chelsea and Sandy Baltimore added a fourth after the break, with the scoring wrapped up when Amber Tysiak put through her own net late on.

Arsenal celebrated Renee Slegers' permanent appointment as head coach by also recording a comprehensive 5-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace.

Captain Leah Williamson grabbed her first Gunners goal since March 2023 with a sixth-minute opener, but it failed to open the floodgates.

That was the case after Alessia Russo doubled the hosts' advantage at Meadow Park after 63 minutes, with Beth Mead on target before Mariona Caldentey registered a late brace to secure an emphatic victory.

A fourth-minute own goal by Janina Leitzig earned Tottenham a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester to move them up to sixth in the table.

