Man City striker Vivianne Miedema calls for goal-line technology after WSL controversy

Manchester City‘s Vivianne Miedema has called for goal-line technology to be introduced to the Women’s Super League following several controversies in this weekend’s fixtures.

The Dutch forward scored the opener in City’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur but was denied a second by a goal-line clearance.

Her second-half header was cleared by keeper Ash Neville but appeared to have crossed the line, although the lack of goal-line technology at the ground meant it was not awarded.

Miedema told Sky Sports News: "It looked like it [crossed the line] for me. But I think that's the next step we need to make, goal-line technology regardless of whether it goes in or not.

"I think we deserve that as a league and I would really like to see changes come in really fast in the game.

"We're always pushing to be better and the level of the league is developing so quickly - and I think things like that just can't stay behind."

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Lauren James was awarded a second-half equaliser against Brighton which TV replays showed was offside. Mayra Ramirez’s initial shot was saved before James scored the rebound, but officials failed to spot the first attempt, and with no VAR in action the goal stood.

The England international’s goal helped salvage a point for the league leaders, who had been trailing 2-1.

Both Arsenal and West Ham also felt hard done by the lack of VAR in their match, with the Gunners arguing Lia Walti had been fouled in the build-up to Amber Tysiak’s second goal, before Leah Williamson equalised for 3-3 with a header that Hammers boss Rehanne Skinner felt did not cross the line.

Skinner said: "I need to see the third goal back because I'm pretty sure it didn't cross the line, it is important to look back at that. We didn't quite see out that section of the game and that is where it got away from us.

"There were so many fouls today that were not given. There are a lot of question marks over that.”