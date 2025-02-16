Lauren James’ stoppage-time winner ensures WSL leaders Chelsea beat Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lauren James grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea battled from a goal down to beat Everton 2-1 at Kingsmeadow and maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League.

The visitors threatened to cause an upset when Kelly Gago burst down the left wing in the 51st minute and unleashed a fine effort into the top corner against the run of play.

But Sonia Bompastor's side rallied with Mayra Ramirez equalising just after the hour mark in what was the leaders' first real chance of note.

Everton looked good value for a point until the third minute of added time when James unleashed a long-range effort with her left foot that clipped the post and found the back of the net.

Elsewhere, Chloe Kelly marked her return to Arsenal by featuring in a crushing 5-0 win over north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.

Lionesses winger Kelly, who rejoined her first club on loan in January, came off the bench as Renee Slegers' team cruised to victory in front of over 56,000 fans.

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )

Clare Hunt's 15th-minute own goal set the Gunners on their way and Mariona Caldentey added a second 10 minutes before half-time.

Frida Maanum and Alessia Russo doubled the hosts' lead before the hour mark and Emily Fox rounded off a big win in style with a spectacular fifth in the final minute.

Elisabeth Terland bagged a brace as Manchester United beat bottom club Crystal Palace 3-1 to seal their sixth straight win.

Terland's early opener was cancelled out by a composed finish from Mille Gejl for the struggling Eagles, but United moved up a gear after the break with a second for Terland before Grace Clinton confirmed the points with a brave header.