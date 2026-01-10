Phil Parkinson happy as Wrexham pass test against ‘clinical’ Premier League team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Parkinson believes knocking Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup will help Wrexham’s push to play Premier League teams on an equal footing.

Wrexham won a thrilling third-round tie in front of Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds on Friday night, progressing 4-3 on penalties at the SToK Cae Ras after drawing 3-3 over 120 minutes.

It was the first time Wrexham had met top flight-opposition since Reynolds and fellow owner Rob Mac took charge nearly five years ago and kick-started the Welsh club’s journey from the National League to the Championship.

Wrexham manager Parkinson said: “This was another test against Premier League opposition and the next stage of our development is playing against these players.

“If you give them an inch you’re going to get punished and they were clinical in those moments. We will analyse that and learn from it.”

Wrexham have won four successive Championship games to move within one point of the play-offs.

Reynolds and Mac oversaw a £30million-plus summer spending spree to compete in the Championship, and Parkinson says his squad could be further strengthened this month.

Asked if he had spoken to Reynolds about potential January deals, Parkinson said: “Only briefly. We’ll have a chat next week as a group.

“We’ve got players coming back into the group (from injury), but if we do make any signings hopefully they’ll be strategic ones and give the group a lift.

“We don’t want to make signings for the sake of it. But if we can make improvement and feel it’s the right decisions, then we’ll go for that.”

Forest boss Sean Dyche accepted his side were “miles off” during an “unacceptable” first-half display that saw Wrexham establish a 2-0 lead.

Dyche said: “The only positive, if there is one in that first half, is why I’m picking the team I am in the Premier League.

“When you get a chance you’ve got to put down a marker.

“Put doubt in the manager’s mind, the staff’s mind, and the other players that they’re playing well and I (had) better raise my game.

“But there wasn’t enough out there who did that, and it’s the first time I’ve seen a half like that since I’ve been here.”