Phil Parkinson thrilled that Ryan Reynolds witnessed Wrexham shocking Forest

Phil Parkinson hailed Wrexham’s “special” FA Cup giant-killing triumph over Nottingham Forest and expressed his delight that the Welsh club’s Hollywood owner Ryan Reynolds was there to see it.

Wrexham won 4-3 on penalties to reach the fourth round of the competition after drawing 3-3, having led 2-0 and 3-1 in a thrilling tie.

“I had a chat with him before the game and it was great to see him over here with his family,” manager Parkinson said about the Deadpool actor.

“I think Ryan’s mum was here tonight, which was for the first time. So it’s really special and I hope they’ve enjoyed the night.

“I’m sure that on the flight back home tonight, they’ll be having a few glasses of wine to celebrate.”

Wrexham came into the SToK Cae Ras clash in fine form having won four successive games in the Sky Bet Championship.

Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone scored in the space of three first-half minutes to give the hosts a 2-0 interval lead.

Igor Jesus replied for Forest before Dominic Hyam restored the Red Dragons’ two-goal lead.

Forest substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi took the tie into extra time with two classy finishes, the second in the 89th minute, but goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo proved the Wrexham hero with brilliant shoot-out stops from Jesus and Omari Hutchinson.

Parkinson told TNT Sports: “We had to rally the troops a bit in the break, because I think the whole ground had gone flat.

“You get that feeling ‘have we lost our best chance to get through and beat a Premier League team’?

“But the lads rallied themselves, there was a lot of tired legs, and credit to both sides for putting on such a good game after that busy Christmas schedule.

“It’s a huge night for us and I’m pleased for this group of players to write their own bit of history in the club’s rich heritage in the FA Cup.”

Wrexham have taken many famous FA Cup scalps over the years with Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham among their victims, but this was the first time they had been top-flight opposition in the competition for 26 years.

Forest boss Sean Dyche was scathing about a first-half performance that eventually proved costly for last season’s semi-finalists.

Dyche said: “The first half is completely unacceptable. I’ve let certain individuals know that and they’ve got to look in the mirror.

“It’s unacceptable to me, but it’s unacceptable to the badge as well.

“They all knock on your door and say ‘why aren’t I playing’? But the evidence is quite honestly there.

“Not for all, but that’s what football is. You’ve got to train and prepare right all the time, because when the day comes you’ve got to be ready and there’s too many who weren’t.

“The players who came on second half were a credit and we looked like a Premier League side.

“Penalties are a lottery, but we’ve created enough chances to win the game.”