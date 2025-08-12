Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham are through to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a winning a dramatic game against Hull City on penalties.

The Welsh side were 3-1 down going into second-half stoppage time when veteran striker Ollie Palmer scored twice to force penalties.

The hosts then prevailed 5-3 on penalties after Joel Ndala hit the crossbar for Hull.

Wrexham, playing their first home game of the season, had led after 31 minutes through Elliot Lee but looked like going out as a Hull side tipped to struggle hit back through Oli McBurnie, Ndala and Matt Crooks.

It was a balmy evening in north Wales and anticipation among the home fans was high following their side’s return to the second tier.

But fellow Championship side Hull had not read the script.

McBurnie went close to opening the scoring after 10 minutes when he headed wide from a Ryan Giles free-kick and Nathan Tinsdale had a shot blocked.

Wrexham settled into the game and Harry Ashfield had a volley blocked before Ryan Hardie shot straight at Dillon Phillips.

Ollie Palmer celebrates after his late brace ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

McBurnie looked a constant threat at the other end and went close when he weaved through the area and forced a good save from Arthur Okonkwo.

The hosts claimed the lead as Lee sent the defence the wrong way with a drop of the shoulder and beat Phillips with help from a big deflection.

The advantage lasted just five minutes as Hull replied with a slick attack.

Cody Drameh broke from deep and continued his run to receive a return pass from Joe Gelhardt. He then pulled the ball back across goal and McBurnie slid in to flick past Okonkwo.

Wrexham should have restored their advantage in the opening moments of the second half but the unmarked Hardie headed wide from Ryan Longman’s inviting cross.

Hull enjoyed another good spell but Okonkwo twice saved from the dangerous Kasey Palmer before Ashfield shot narrowly wide for the Red Dragons.

Hull grabbed the lead after 70 minutes as Ndala, having been on the field just eight minutes, raced on to a cross from Gelhardt and thumped home from close range.

Such was the force of the shot that it rebounded back on to the field, creating an optical illusion to many in the ground that Okonkwo had saved.

But Ndala was in no doubt and peeled off to celebrate in silence with his team-mates before, eventually, the Hull fans processed what had occurred.

Hull looked to have won it nine minutes from time when Crooks turned in from close range but Wrexham rallied incredibly in the closing stages.

Palmer, summoned off the bench, proved he can still do a job with two stunning headers in quick succession in stoppage time to take the tie to penalties.