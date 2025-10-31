Kieffer Moore’s hat-trick ends Coventry’s unbeaten start to Championship season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kieffer Moore downed Coventry with a perfect second-half hat-trick as Wrexham won 3-2 to inflict a first league defeat on the Championship leaders.

Coventry, the only unbeaten side in the EFL, were closing in on a club-record seventh straight league win when Ephron Mason-Clark superbly slotted the Sky Blues ahead midway through the first half.

The omens were not good for Wrexham given Frank Lampard's side had scored 34 goals in 12 games before arriving in north Wales and the Red Dragons had won only one of their previous seven.

open image in gallery Mason-Clark put Coventry in front ( Action Images )

But Moore turned the contest on its head with two goals in the space of nine second-half minutes, the Wales striker capitalising on a couple of excellent Josh Windass assists.

Moore then took his tally for the season to nine - from yet another Windass assist - seven minutes from time, his fine left-footed strike adding to his earlier right-foot finish and header.

Coventry made the final moments interesting as Tatsuhiro Sakamoto gave them hope from 20 yards, but Wrexham held on to move up to 11th in the table.

open image in gallery Lampard’s side were the only unbeaten side left in the EFL ( Getty Images )

Wrexham were seeking to remove their Carabao Cup hangover after losing at home to Welsh rivals Cardiff on Tuesday and Windass wasted the first opportunity after seven minutes.

Coventry's first chance was a wayward Liam Kitching header and Matt Grimes curled a free-kick wide.

Wrexham showed far greater intensity than they had done against League One Cardiff and fashioned promising moments.

Carl Rushworth spilled a Matty James corner and Dominic Hyam hooked the ball over his shoulder for Kitching to clear in a crowded six-yard box.

Rushworth redeemed himself after James sent Windass scampering into the channel to find Lewis O'Brien, the goalkeeper saving well with an outstretched foot.

Coventry took advantage of that escape to strike moments later as Wrexham stood off Sakamoto and the Japanese winger delivered a searching pass for Mason-Clark to sweep home on the half-volley after staying onside.

Luke Woolfenden's looping header was tipped over by Arthur Okonkwo as Coventry scented more success.

Wrexham responded with Liberato Cacace unable to keep his volley down and O'Brien's 25-yard attempt safely gathered by Rushworth.

Max Cleworth whistled wide of the far post as Wrexham continued to press after the break, although the Red Dragons breathed a sigh of relief after Mason-Clark surged forward and Haji Wright was off target.

The Red Dragons' endeavour was rewarded on the hour when Issa Kabore fed Windass down the right and the sliding Moore met his cross to beat Rushworth from close range.

It got better for Wrexham nine minutes later as Windass again found the room to pick out a far post cross this time and Moore, peeling off his marker, headed home brilliantly.

Moore completed his first hat-trick for over seven years with another polished finish before Sakamoto stretched home nerves late on.

