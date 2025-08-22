Conor Coady desperate to get Wrexham off the mark in Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Coady is loving life at Wrexham and desperate to help the Championship new boys end their 43-year wait for a win in English football’s second tier.

The ambitious Red Dragons have made a splash in the transfer market since sealing a stunning third straight promotion last term.

Coady is one of 10 summer arrivals at the SToK Cae Ras, where Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac were in the stands for last Saturday’s 3-2 Championship defeat to West Brom.

That loss compounded Wrexham’s late loss at Southampton, but the former England international is upbeat ahead of facing Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as they seek a first win at this level since 1982.

“100 per cent we have (enough to compete at this level),” Coady told the PA news agency. “We have had disappointing results.

“We’ve gone into the games thinking and come away from the games thinking we should have won at least one of them, especially the Southampton one where we were 1-0 up so late.

“But are we improving, have we showed we can play? Yeah, of course but we need to get them wins on the board. We’re there to win games. It’s as simple as that.

“We’ll keep trying, we’ll keep learning, we’ll keep getting better and hopefully it’ll come soon.”

Coady joined the Welsh side from Leicester in the summer and has enjoyed his welcome to Wrexham, where high expectations and camera crews come as part of the package.

“Wrexham’s outstanding,” the defender said. “I love the fact that everybody’s asked me about Wrexham. I absolutely think it’s brilliant.

“I could speak about Wrexham all day. What they’ve been like with me in the first couple of weeks has been amazing. I just love working with good people and it’s filled with good people.

“The cameras are the cameras. It’s no problem. We just play football and we’re trying to make Wrexham better, and that’s what we’ll keep on doing every single day while we’re there.

“Can we improve and are we wanting to improve? Of course we are and that’s what we’re trying to do.”