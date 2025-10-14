Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for World Cup qualifying goals but Group F leaders Portugal were denied early World Cup qualification by a late Hungary equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Two Ronaldo goals - the first his 40th in qualifying to set the new landmark - put Portugal on the brink of qualification but Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai struck in added time.

Republic of Ireland moved to within a point of second-placed Hungary with a 1-0 win over 10-man Armenia.

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino extended his remarkable scoring spree to six goals in the last four World Cup qualifying matches with two headers in the 4-0 win against Bulgaria.

open image in gallery Mikel Merino kept up his remarkable scoring record in qualifiers ( AFP via Getty Images )

An Atanas Chernev own goal and late Mikel Oyarzabal penalty maintained Spain's 100 per cent record, having yet to concede, in Group E.

Turkey remain three points behind after a 4-1 over Georgia with Merih Demiral (two), Kenan Yildiz and Yunus Akgun all on target for the hosts.

Italy kept alive their hopes of qualifying automatically with a 3-0 win over Israel courtesy of two goals from Mateo Retegui and a late header from Gianluca Mancini.

open image in gallery Gianluca Mancini scored a late header for Italy to cap off a victorious night over Israel ( AFP via Getty Images )

They remain three points behind Group I leaders Norway, whom they meet at home next month. Bottom two teams Estonia and Moldova drew 1-1.

In Group K Serbia remain in the hunt for second place after beating Andorra 3-1 with Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic both on the scoresheet.

With England securing qualification after a 5-0 win over Latvia, Serbia will battle it out with Albania, one point ahead, for the runners-up spot.

Outside of Europe, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Qatar and Saudi Arabia all booked their place at the 2026 finals on Tuesday.

PA