Independent
World Cup qualifying: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record while Ireland close gap on Hungary

Portugal were on the brink of World Cup qualification before Dominik Szoboszlai struck in added time

Carl Markham
Tuesday 14 October 2025 17:58 EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for most World Cup qualifying goals
Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for most World Cup qualifying goals (REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for World Cup qualifying goals but Group F leaders Portugal were denied early World Cup qualification by a late Hungary equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Two Ronaldo goals - the first his 40th in qualifying to set the new landmark - put Portugal on the brink of qualification but Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai struck in added time.

Republic of Ireland moved to within a point of second-placed Hungary with a 1-0 win over 10-man Armenia.

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino extended his remarkable scoring spree to six goals in the last four World Cup qualifying matches with two headers in the 4-0 win against Bulgaria.

Mikel Merino kept up his remarkable scoring record in qualifiers
Mikel Merino kept up his remarkable scoring record in qualifiers (AFP via Getty Images)

An Atanas Chernev own goal and late Mikel Oyarzabal penalty maintained Spain's 100 per cent record, having yet to concede, in Group E.

Turkey remain three points behind after a 4-1 over Georgia with Merih Demiral (two), Kenan Yildiz and Yunus Akgun all on target for the hosts.

Italy kept alive their hopes of qualifying automatically with a 3-0 win over Israel courtesy of two goals from Mateo Retegui and a late header from Gianluca Mancini.

Gianluca Mancini scored a late header for Italy to cap off a victorious night over Israel
Gianluca Mancini scored a late header for Italy to cap off a victorious night over Israel (AFP via Getty Images)

They remain three points behind Group I leaders Norway, whom they meet at home next month. Bottom two teams Estonia and Moldova drew 1-1.

In Group K Serbia remain in the hunt for second place after beating Andorra 3-1 with Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic both on the scoresheet.

With England securing qualification after a 5-0 win over Latvia, Serbia will battle it out with Albania, one point ahead, for the runners-up spot.

Outside of Europe, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Qatar and Saudi Arabia all booked their place at the 2026 finals on Tuesday.

