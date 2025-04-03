UK almost certain to host Women’s World Cup 2035 as ‘one valid bid’
Fifa president Gianni Infantino described the UK as ‘one valid bid’ for the finals, with the USA set to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup
The United Kingdom is set to host the 2035 Women's World Cup after Fifa president Gianni Infantino called its interest as "one valid bid" for those finals.
The UK is now almost certain to host the event for the first time after the deadline passed on Monday.
While the USA looks poised to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup as the sole bid, Infantino confirmed, with Brazil confirmed as the 2027 hosts next.
Infantino was speaking in Belgrade at Uefa Congress, with the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales announcing last month a joint expression of interest in hosting the finals in 10 years' time.
Spain's federation president Rafael Louzan last week announced his country's intention to bid alongside Portugal and Morocco, Infantino has now indicated the UK bid was the only one being considered.
"We received one bid for 2031 and one bid - one valid bid I should add - for 2035," he said at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade.
"The 2035 bid is from Europe, from the home nations."
More to follow...
