Jamie Carragher overlooks England after picking three World Cup 2026 favourites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Carragher maintains England only have an “outside chance” at the 2026 World Cup after revealing his three main favourites for next year’s tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have already secured qualification for the finals next summer after an unbeaten qualifying campaign without conceding a goal.

But Carragher still has the Three Lions outside of three main favourites, including the holders, Argentina, and European champions Spain.

“You have to look at Argentina, the holders, will it be the last time we see Messi play football? They’ll probably have great support, especially if they play in Miami, with his impact on MLS and playing for Inter Miami,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

“From the European side of things, the European champions, Spain with Lamine Yamal and then France with Kylian Mbappe, arguably the two best players in the world right now, alongside obviously Ousmane Dembele with France as well.

“I find it very difficult to ever look at a tournament and not have France at the back of my mind. [England are in] the next level of teams, alongside Portugal, those teams I’ve mentioned are probably the favourites and then they’ve got an outside chance.”

Tuchel’s views on England’s chances align with Carragher, too, underlining their status as “underdogs”.

The German coach said earlier this month: "We will arrive as underdogs in the World Cup because we haven't won it for decades, and we will play against teams who have repeatedly won it during that time, so we need to arrive as a team otherwise we have no chance.”

England’s preparation for next summer continues when they face Serbia at Wembley next month, followed by a trip to Albania to round out Group K.

The draw for the World Cup 2026 will take place on 5 December, with 48 nations set to make up the finalists, with the first game on 11 June and the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July.