As England’s Lionesses gear up to defend their crown at Euro 2025, a fascinating blend of seasoned leadership and fresh talent shapes the squad. Sarina Wiegman, who guided England to European glory in 2022, and has since steered the team to the World Cup final in 2023, now faces a recalibrated roster.

Since lifting the trophy three years ago, much has changed. Iconic figures and key veterans like Jill Scott, Millie Bright and, more recently, Fran Kirby and Mary Earps have stepped aside, meaning opportunities have opened up for some new emerging stars.

England are not only expected to contend, they are expected to lead. But, with the women’s game expanding at an unprecedented rate in both competitiveness and visibility, teams like France, Germany and Spain are becoming increasingly harder to beat.

Defending their title won’t come easy. But, with Weigman’s composure and tactical consistency, plus the emergence of breakout debutants, this squad may be more versatile and unpredictable than ever before.

Who are the new generation of Lionesses?

Grace Clinton

A dynamic 22-year-old midfielder who rose through England’s U23s before receiving her first senior call-up in October 2023. The youngster began her senior career at Everton and is now a key figure in Manchester United’s midfield engine. She has had loan spells at Bristol City, where she won the 2022/23 Championship title, and her season at Tottenham Hotspur in 2023/24 earned her PFA Young player of the Season. Clinton is a versatile player, known for her creativity, vision and ability to exploit space in the attacking third. Scoring just 19 minutes after coming on in her senior international debut (a 7-2 victory over Austria), she made an immediate impression and will surely be an exciting prospect in England’s setup.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

Michelle Agyemang

At just 19 years old, Agyemang has exploded onto the senior stage with the confidence and finishing instinct of a seasoned professional. Her England debut was nothing short of spectacular. A stunning volley just 41 seconds after coming on instantly announced her arrival and cemented her place as a rising star. A product of Arsenal’s academy, she has developed through loan spells at Watford and Brighton, showcasing her strength, speed and fearless attitude in front of goal. The young forward brings a fresh edge to Wiegman’s frontline, and is sure to quickly become one of England’s most talked about young stars.

open image in gallery ( Getty )

Aggie Beever-Jones

Chelsea forward Agnes “Aggie” Beever-Jones has represented England at multiple levels, from Under-15 youth level up to Under-23. The 21-year-old received her first senior call-up in May 2024 as an 89th-minute substitute, and has since had an extraordinary impact with a hat-trick in a 6-0 victory over Portugal, the second England women’s player to score a hat-trick at Wembley after Beth Mead. Nicknamed “the super-sub” by fans, she thrives coming off the bench, but is pushing for starting roles. She has scored four senior goals in just seven appearances for England, including a hat-trick against Portugal. Her sharp finishing and instinct in the box make for a compelling game. And with her 22nd birthday coinciding with the Euro final, she could have a storybook tournament too.

open image in gallery Aggie Beever-Jones celebrates with the match ball after scoring her hat-trick for England ( The FA via Getty Images )

Maya Le Tissier

The Man Utd captain and 23-year-old defender steps into a central defensive void left by Millie Bright. She became the youngest player to reach 100 WSL appearances in 2024, and earned Young Player of the Year honours at the Women’s Football Awards the same year. Le Tissier captained the England Under-17s ahead of the 2019 UEFA Women’s U17 Championship qualification. She received her first senior call-up in 2022, and her inclusion in this summer’s Euros squad makes her the first player from Guernsey (male or female) to represent England at a major international tournament. She has been praised for her leadership skills and bravery at the back, and will be a natural successor to Chelsea’s defensive stalwarts.

open image in gallery Maya Le Tissier is back in the England squad after being a standy player ahead of the summer’s World Cup ( PA Wire )

Jess Park

The 23-year-old Manchester City winger and attacking midfielder is a two-time League Cup and one-time FA Cup winner. She is known for her pace, dribbling and technical precision, and has racked up 22 club goals for City. Renowned for her spectacular long-range strikes, Park offers goal-scoring potential from wide areas. With her ability to take on defenders and change games, Park adds a level of depth and tactical flexibility that the England squad may find extremely useful. Park has also come up through the England ranks from youth level, finally making her senior debut in 2022.

open image in gallery Jess Park was another player praised by Wiegman after the Switzerland match (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Whether it’s a teenager scoring on debut, or a veteran marshalling the backline, every player in this England squad carries the same dream of defending their title and replicating history. These youngsters have kicked the door wide open to earn their chance on the big stage, and with their addition to the team, these Lionesses may just roar louder than ever before.