Investigation launched into hateful comments after France’s exit from the Women’s Euros
The French Football Federation (FFF) has called for an investigation into hateful comments made online following the national team's exit from the Women's Euros after a penalty shootout loss to Germany in the quarter-finals. The governing body condemned the abuse, stating that "Nothing can justify such manifestations of hatred."
In a statement on Wednesday, the FFF expressed "full support to all the players concerned" and reaffirmed its "commitment to the values of respect and solidarity, which are the basis of our sport." To combat the issue, the federation has "decided to immediately contact the National Center Against Online Hatred to allow for the opening of an investigation aimed at sanctioning criminal behaviour."
This decisive action comes shortly after England defender Jess Carter withdrew from social media due to racial abuse she received online, highlighting a growing concern within the sport.
France goalkeeper Pauline Peyeaud-Magnin also spoke out on Instagram about the abuse directed at her teammates. "There's one thing even harder to accept than defeat: hatred," she wrote. She continued, "We can be frustrated, we can be sad, we can even be angry. But hatred should never, ever have a place in this sport."
Peyeaud-Magnin emphasised the human element behind the jerseys, adding: "Whether it's against a player on our team or an opponent: behind every jersey, there's a person ... thank you to those who continue to support us with kindness. We will rise again. Stronger. More united." The FFF's move underscores a broader push to tackle the pervasive issue of online abuse in football.
