Lionesses assistant Arjan Veurink set to leave for Netherlands after Women’s Euro 2025

The FA has confirmed that England assistant coach Arjan Veurink will be departing following the Women's Euro 2025.

The 38-year-old linked up with the Lionesses alongside compatriot Sarina Wiegman when she took the head coach role in 2021.

Under their guidance, the Lionesses won the 2022 Euros and the following year they reached the World Cup final.

Veurink is now set to take over from Andries Jonker in the role of Netherlands women's head coach, signing a deal until the 2029 Euros.

"This is not only a great challenge and a wonderful new adventure, it also feels like a logical next step in my career," Veurink told the KNVB [the Dutch football federation]. "I have never made a secret of the fact that I wanted to be ultimately responsible for the Dutch national team at some point.”

During his coaching career, Veurink has won two European Championships, two Arnold Clark Cups, the 2023 Finalissima and placed second in two world cups.

He has been Wiegman’s esteemed No. 2 since they teamed up eight years ago for their Dutch team’s triumph in 2017 at the Euros.

Reflecting on how that has helped shape his career, he expressed: “I have never made a secret of the fact that I once wanted to be the person in charge of the Dutch national team.

open image in gallery Arjan Veurink, Assistant Manager of England, will join the Netherlands as head coach this summer ( The FA via Getty Images )

“With more than eight years of experience at the highest level as Sarina Wiegman's right-hand man, first with the Netherlands and now in England, I am ready to stand on my own two feet.

"The fact that this opportunity is now occurring in the Netherlands makes it extra special. I will now do everything I can to end the coming months in England in style.”