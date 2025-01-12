Chelsea and Manchester City cruise through to fifth round of Women’s FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea cruised into the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup with a 4-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic at Kingsmeadow.

Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten struck in the first half to put the Blues in control before further goals from Aggie Beever-Jones and Niamh Charles eased them to victory.

Chelsea, winners of this competition in three of the last four seasons, extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions under manager Sonia Bompastor.

Vivianne Miedema marked her return from a long-term knee injury with a goal as three-time winners Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 home victory against National League South leaders Ipswich.

Jill Roord gave City a first-half lead and, after Laura Coombs had notched her first goal of the season in the second period, Mediema completed the scoring in the 76th minute.

The Netherlands forward, the Women’s Super League’s all-time leading goalscorer, had been sidelined since October after knee surgery.

open image in gallery Vivianne Miedema was immediately back in scoring form ( Getty Images )

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah fired a first-half hat-trick as Championship side London City Lionesses comfortably avoided an upset by beating fifth-tier Fulham 5-0 at Craven Cottage.

Boye-Hlorkah struck three times in the space of eight minutes before Kosovare Asllani and Izzy Goodwin added further goals in the second period.

Eleanor Dale scored four goals and Ellen Jones struck a hat-trick as Championship side Sunderland thrashed National League South opponents Exeter 7-1 in Devon. Sarah Stacey converted a first-half penalty for the hosts.

Jasmine McQuade’s stunning second-half strike sealed Newcastle a 1-0 win against Northern Premier Division leaders Nottingham Forest at Kingston Park and second-half goals from Amber Hughes and Beth Merrick clinched Wolves a 2-0 win at Cheltenham.

Rugby Borough thrashed fourth-tier side London Bees 6-0 at the Hive Stadium to progress.

First-half goals from Nicky Potts, captain Ebony Wiseman, Mai Moncaster and Angelina Nixon put the visitors in control at half-time before Rhianne Rush and Nixon’s second completed the scoring.

