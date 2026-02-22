Holders Chelsea through to FA Cup quarter-finals with win over Man United
Naomi Girma scored an extra-time winner while Man City and Arsenal also progressed
Naomi Girma scored an extra-time winner to help Chelsea FC progress through to the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Manchester United.
Chelsea hit the front with 12 minutes to go when Sam Kerr swept home on her 150th appearance but their lead was short lived as a free-kick for Manchester United ended with Simi Awujo bundling into the back of the net to force extra time.
The home side retook the lead nine minutes into extra time when Veerle Buurman's header was parried by Phallon Tullis-Joyce into the path of Girma who poked in to send Chelsea through.
Lauren Hemp scored a first-half brace to fire Women's Super League leaders Manchester City into the last eight with a 4-0 win over Sheffield United.
The 25-year-old scored two quick-fire goals in 11 first-half minutes before Aoba Fujino and Laura Coombs finished a comprehensive afternoon.
Arsenal eased through with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bristol City.
Kim Little gave the Gunners a first-half lead before strikes from Victoria Pelova and Frida Maanum helped ensure Arsenal a safe passage through to the next round.
First-half goals from Fran Kirby and Kiko Seike earned Brighton a 2-1 victory over West Ham and Lucy Fitzgerald's second-half penalty gave Charlton a 1-0 victory over Oxford.
