When is the Women’s Champions League draw?
Everything you need to know about the draw for the Women’s Champions League
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Women’s Champions League will feature three English teams for the first time this season after Chelsea were joined by Arsenal and Manchester City, who both qualified through the play-offs.
Arsenal overturned a 1-0 defeat to Hacken by winning 4-0 in the second leg while Manchester City completed a rout of Paris FC, winning 3-0 in the second leg after a 5-0 victory away from home.
Defending champions Barcelona, who defeated Lyon in last season’s final to retain their crown, with those two sides already through to the group stages, along with Chelsea and Bayern Munich.
However there was a major shock in the play-offs, with Juventus knocking out last year’s semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain and England goalkeeper Mary Earps. Celtic booked their place with a 3-0 aggregate win over Vorskla Poltava.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Women’s Champions League draw:
When is it?
The draw will take place on Friday 27 September at 1pm CET (12pm BST) in Nyon.
What are the teams and pots?
Pot One
Barcelona
Lyon
Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Pot Two
Wolfsburg
Arsenal
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Pot Three
Juventus
St. Pölten
Roma
Twente
Pot Four
Valerenga
Celtic
Hammarby
Galatasaray
How can I watch it?
The draw will be streamed live via the Uefa website.
When are the matches?
Group stage draw: 27 September, Nyon
Group stage:
- Matchday 1: 8/9 October
- Matchday 2: 16/17 October
- Matchday 3: 12/13 November
- Matchday 4: 20/21 November
- Matchday 5: 11/12 December
- Matchday 6: 17/18 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 7 February, Nyon
Quarter-finals: First leg: 18/19 March; Second leg: 26/27 March
Semi-finals: First leg: 19/20 April; Second leg: 26/27 April
Final: 23, 24 or 25 May tbc (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)
