When is the Women’s Champions League draw?

The Women’s Champions League will feature three English teams for the first time this season after Chelsea were joined by Arsenal and Manchester City, who both qualified through the play-offs.

Arsenal overturned a 1-0 defeat to Hacken by winning 4-0 in the second leg while Manchester City completed a rout of Paris FC, winning 3-0 in the second leg after a 5-0 victory away from home.

Defending champions Barcelona, who defeated Lyon in last season’s final to retain their crown, with those two sides already through to the group stages, along with Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

However there was a major shock in the play-offs, with Juventus knocking out last year’s semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain and England goalkeeper Mary Earps. Celtic booked their place with a 3-0 aggregate win over Vorskla Poltava.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Women’s Champions League draw:

When is it?

The draw will take place on Friday 27 September at 1pm CET (12pm BST) in Nyon.

What are the teams and pots?

Pot One

Barcelona

Lyon

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Pot Two

Wolfsburg

Arsenal

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Pot Three

Juventus

St. Pölten

Roma

Twente

Pot Four

Valerenga

Celtic

Hammarby

Galatasaray

How can I watch it?

The draw will be streamed live via the Uefa website.

When are the matches?

Group stage draw: 27 September, Nyon

Group stage:

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 7 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals: First leg: 18/19 March; Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals: First leg: 19/20 April; Second leg: 26/27 April

Final: 23, 24 or 25 May tbc (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)