London to host inaugural Women’s Champions Cup finals with Arsenal vying for glory

The venue in the English capital is yet to be confirmed

Jamie Gardner
Thursday 02 October 2025 10:29 EDT
Comments
Arsenal women make history with thrilling Champions League triumph

London will host the final phase of the first Women's Champions Cup tournament early next year, Fifa has announced.

Arsenal will be Europe's representatives in the tournament after their Women’s Champions League success last season.

The tournament, which involves the winners of the premier women's club competition in each of the continental confederations, will be played between January 28 and February 1, Fifa said.

Arsenal will represent Europe in the competition after their Women’s Champions League success last season (Getty Images)

It is understood the venue in London is still to be confirmed.

The competition was approved by Fifa Council in March this year, with London understood to have been selected because of England's proven engagement with the women's game.

The final phase features four matches - two semi-finals, a third-place match and the final.

