Vitor Pereira likes what he sees as Wolves hit back to seal a big win at Ipswich

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was delighted with the 2-1 comeback win at Ipswich, which significantly improves their hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Pablo Sarabia and Jorgen Strand Larsen scored in the second half, after Liam Delap had opened the scoring for Ipswich before half-time at Portman Road.

As a result, the gap between the two clubs was extended to 12 points with just seven games left to play.

Pereira, marking his 600th game in management, said afterwards: “We prepared to come and win and I’m very happy for the players, for the club and especially for the supporters.

“The first half was not in the way we wanted. The pace and the pressing was not what I asked.

“Second half we changed tactically and I think we started to create problems with what we did.

“(There was) better quality with possession and (we) created chances to score and I think we deserved to win the game.

“I said today we need to show how committed we are, we need to show we are a team and the substitutes needed to show the spirit. The players from the bench I think played very well.”

It was a miserable afternoon for Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, who faces an instant return to the Championship.

It could have been worse for the Suffolk side following a calamitous first-half error by goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who saw the ball go under his feet following a backpass before recovering to scoop the ball away at the last moment.

McKenna said: “I think it was a really competitive first half, the players gave absolutely everything to the first half and second half.

“If you don’t manage to get a second goal then they (Wolves) are going to go and put some pressure on and we probably weren’t able to maintain our energy levels.

“Wolves had a strong period probably from half-time to 60 minutes but I thought we had sort of seen that off.

“We weren’t able to get the second goal and then the goal goes their way and that changes the game.

“At that time I think they had all the energy on the pitch.

“It was a really spirited performance but not enough to win.

“The likeliness is that we are going to fall short of our ultimate dream at the end of the season.”