Wolves boss Vitor Pereira fined £15,000 for kicking ball at dugout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has been fined £15,000 after losing his cool and booting a spare match ball at the dugout during their 1-1 draw with Brighton earlier this month.

The Portuguese coach was shown a red card for the bizarre incident around the 19th minute when he kicked the ball into the match manager's dugout in frustration after his team were denied what he felt was a clear free kick.

The Football Association (FA) said the match manager had to take evasive action while the ball struck the Sky Sports floor manager, prompting Pereira to rush over and apologise not once, but twice.

"It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner around the 19th minute, which led to his dismissal, and he subsequently admitted the charge," the FA said in a statement on Friday.

Assistant manager Luis Miguel later apologised on Pereira's behalf, saying: "The ball was there, he kicked the ball, sometimes you kick a bottle of water or something. We lost our minds. I'm sorry."

Pereira eventually issued a public apology at his next press conference nearly two weeks later.

"I know football is emotional, and I'm an emotional guy," he said. "But my behaviour was not proper. I kicked a ball and it cannot happen again. I apologise."

Reuters