Wolves determined to keep Matheus Cunha at the club amid transfer interest

Wolves are not expected to sell star player Matheus Cunha during the January transfer window, despite reported interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

The 25-year-old has been a standout performer for Wolves in a miserable season, scoring 10 goals and assisting four more in 21 Premier League appearances.

That has seen him attract interest from a number of Premier League clubs during the current transfer window, with Nottingham Forest and Arsenal said to be considering bids.

But Wolves have received no offers or official contact for Cunha and the PA news agency understands he is not for sale, with the club determined he will still be at Molineux after the window shuts on February 3.

The midlands club, who face Arsenal at home on Saturday, are relaxed about the situation as he has two and a half years left on his current contract.

Wolves have recently opened discussions with the Brazilian over a new deal, though that was as recognition for his form this season and not due to his immediate future.

Cunha joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in 2023, initially on loan, and has been a key player since then.

He has had to watch other important players such as Pedro Neto, Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves be sold in recent years.

As a result, Wolves’ fortunes have faltered on the pitch and they find themselves in 17th in the Premier League table, above the relegation zone on goal difference.