Wolves to announce Rob Edwards as new manager on three-and-a-half-year deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolves are set to announce Rob Edwards as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year contract, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League club, who sacked Vitor Pereira last Sunday, were given permission to speak with Edwards after a compensation fee between £3-4million was accepted by Middlesbrough.

It is understood a formal announcement is expected in the next 24-48 hours.

Boro initially turned down Wolves’ approach having only installed Edwards as their manager in June on a three-year deal following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

But the Sky Bet Championship club announced on Saturday they had reluctantly agreed terms with Wolves, while Edwards did not take charge of their home win against Birmingham.

Boro said: “Middlesbrough Football Club have, subject to the completion of an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, given head coach Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolves.

“We initially rejected an approach from Wolves on the basis that Rob signed a three-year contract with MFC less than six months ago.

“Following discussions with Rob we were disappointed to learn that he wanted to speak with Wolves regarding their head coach vacancy. We have now agreed terms with Wolves, subject to completion of the relevant paperwork.”

Wolves parted company with Pereira following a winless run of eight defeats from their opening 10 games this season and discussed the vacancy with their former boss Gary O’Neil, who later withdrew from the process.

Former Wolves defender Edwards made over 100 appearances during his time there as a player from 2004 to 2008 and held various coaching roles at Molineux before taking charge of Forest Green in 2021.

He led Luton to the Premier League in 2023 and has also had a spell in charge at Watford, while Boro have mounted a promotion challenge this season and currently sit second in the Championship.