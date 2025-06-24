Rob Edwards named new boss of Middlesbrough

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Edwards has been appointed as Middlesbrough’s new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 42-year-old, who left Luton by mutual consent in January, replaces former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick, whose reign was brought to a close earlier this month after the Teessiders missed out on the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Middlesbrough are delighted to announce the appointment of Rob Edwards as our new head coach.

“A Premier League promotion winner, he joins the club on a three-year contract and is joined in the dugout by Adi Viveash and Harry Watling.

“Rob brings a wealth of experience, having led Luton to the top-flight during his first season at the club, and he followed that by managing the Hatters in the Premier League.”

Edwards had an interim spell in charge at former club Wolves, but launched his coaching career in earnest with non-league Telford before taking charge of Forest Green, who he steered into League One.

Following a stint at Watford, he arrived at the Hatters and guided the team into the Premier League in May 2023.

He survived relegation from the top flight after just a single season but left earlier this year following a run of four successive Championship defeats as the club hurtled towards and ultimately slipped into League One.

Edwards’ task will be to re-establish Boro as promotion contenders after a disappointing 10th place finish at the end of last season which extended their top-flight exile to eight years.

Carrick, appointed by chairman Steve Gibson in October 2022, took the club into the play-offs at the end of his first season, although they were beaten by Coventry in the semi-finals and could only manage eighth place 12 months later.

Speaking about his appointment, Edwards told the club’s official website: “It’s a real privilege to be given the opportunity to be head coach of this great football club. It’s something that’s not lost on me, how big this is, how important this is, and what it means to people. There is an amazing fanbase.

“It felt instantly that this was right for me and it got me excited. If I was going to come back in, I wanted to come back in at a place where we had a chance, and we have a really good chance here.

“We have a brilliant owner who historically gives his coaches time, support, and the tools needed to try and be successful. I can’t wait to get started now.”