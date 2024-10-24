FA charges Wolves sporting director after post-match behaviour against champions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs has been charged by the Football Association for his behaviour in the aftermath of his side’s controversial defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

City won 2-1 after John Stones’ last-gasp header was allowed to stand after referee Chris Kavanagh ruled Bernardo Silva, who was in an offside position, was not interfering with play.

Wolves were incensed as they had a goal in similar circumstances ruled out last season and Hobbs confronted the match officials in the tunnel after the full-time whistle.

Kavanagh included the incident in his report and the FA has acted, alleging he “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive words towards the match official/s”.

An FA statement read: “Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Sporting Director has been charged with misconduct following their Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday, 20 October.

“Matt Hobbs allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive words towards the match official/s around the tunnel area after the final whistle. He has until Monday, 28 October to respond.”

Boss Gary O’Neil could also be in hot water after he accused match officials of having a “subconscious” bias towards Manchester City and other top clubs.

O’Neil has been contacted by the FA for his observations after saying: “There’s no chance people are purposely against Wolves, let’s be clear.

“But is there something in the subconscious around the decision making – without even knowing it are you more likely to give it to Man City than Wolves?

“My senses are heightened when we are facing Man City, are the officials the same? When it’s (Erling) Haaland and Man City is there something in there that, not on purpose, influences decision making?”