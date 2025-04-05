Wolves come from behind to inflict a damaging defeat on Ipswich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ipswich’s hopes of retaining their Premier League status took a huge knock as they lost 2-1 at home to Wolves.

The visitors came from behind to extend the gap between the two clubs to 12 points with just seven games remaining.

Ipswich took the lead through Liam Delap after 16 minutes but Pablo Sarabia equalised in the 72nd minute and Jorgen Strand Larsen completed the turnaround with six minutes remaining.

It could have been worse for Ipswich following a dreadful first half error by goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who almost gifted a goal to Wolves but recovered after a backpass went under his foot.

Wolves’ Brazilian international Joao Gomes came close to opening the scoring with a rasping shot which went just over the Ipswich bar, following a one-two with Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Palmer got down to deflect an angled shot from Strand Larsen for a corner after 10 minutes, before the Suffolk side took the lead six minutes later.

Axel Tuanzebe drifted a pass out to Dara O’Shea, who beat Ait-Nouri in the air and headed the ball into the danger area for Delap to poke home from close range for his 12th goal of the season. There was a delay before the goal was allowed, after VAR checked for a possible offside.

Moments later Ait-Nouri’s corner from the right evaded everyone and was going in until O’Shea made a superb clearance on the line under pressure from Toti.

An error by Palmer in the 36th minute resulted in the ball going under his foot following a backpass from O’Shea but the goalkeeper recovered and managed to claw the ball away at the last moment.

Referee Peter Bankes awarded a free-kick on the six-yard line with all 11 Ipswich players on the goal line but Emmanuel Agbadou’s shot struck the wall and was cleared to safety.

There were appeals for a penalty when the ball appeared to strike the arm of Andre and the visitors equalised with 18 minutes remaining through Sarabia.

Strand-Larsen controlled the ball in the penalty area and clipped it back to the edge of box. Sarabia’s first attempt was blocked by Jens Cajuste but his follow-up found the bottom corner.

And the visitors deservedly took the lead through Strand Larsen, despite a lengthy VAR check.

Sarabia cushioned a first-time cross through substitute Leif Davis’ legs and the Wolves and Norwegian striker bundled the ball in from close-range.

The 2,955 Wolves fans among the 29,549 crowd inside the stadium chanted “we are staying up” at the final whistle.