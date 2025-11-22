Rob Edwards admits Wolves were punished in big moments against Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Wolves boss Rob Edwards believe his side got “punished” in big moments following a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in his first game in charge.

Palace had the better of the first half, with Jean-Philippe Mateta missing a good one-on-one chance, but eventually got their reward in the 63rd minute when the ball dropped for Daniel Munoz inside the area to stroke home.

Wolves heads dropped following the goal and Palace pounced with another six minutes later through a moment of brilliance from Yeremy Pino, who whipped one from outside the box into the top right corner via the underside of the bar for his first Premier League goal.

Palace climbed into the top four while defeat leaves Wolves nine points adrift of safety.

Edwards was keen to take some positives and saw some improvements from his new side.

He said: “Result is disappointing. The result will take the emotions a certain way. I have to try and take emotion out of it and have some clarity.

“Second half we were stronger but got punished with those moments and that’s a reason why we’re here and why I’m sat here (as manager) talking to you.

“Probably a familiar sort of story to the game, they’ve put the ball in the back of the net, the big moments. First goal was big.

“We’ve got players who can produce big moments. We’ve lost the game today and I know people will be flattened by that.

“I haven’t got a magic wand but what I have seen, we did win more duels, sprint more – improvements there, but haven’t got the result to back that up.

“We can do more, work hard get the basics better, there are things we can tidy up on. The Premier League is ruthless and we got punished with some moments.”

After the final whistle, Edwards made his way round all four stands to show his appreciation for those supporters who remained in the stadium.

Edwards added: “They’ll be frustrated because they haven’t seen the team win for so long. We have to work hard to get them with us, it was incredible what they did today.

“I know they’ll be disappointed with another defeat but we have to get back to work quickly and have lots of preparation time going into the game next week. We have to try and eradicate certain bits quickly.”

Palace boss Oliver Glasner said the afternoon was far from easy for his team.

He said: “I think ‘professional performance’ is not the right judgement because it was hard work, especially with the new manager, enthusiasm in the beginning.

“Players dealt with the situation excellently. First half we were better, dangerous but couldn’t score and missed a big chance.

“Amazing finish from Pino, credit to the players, my staff and big, first win after the international break.

“Today talking to the players, you can get frustrated but we saw how good we were playing to get into these situations and we were missing by small margins. We stuck to the plan and kept going.”