Jurrien Timber feels Arsenal’s ability to overcome adversity can take them far

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber believes his side’s ability to overcome adversity can help them “achieve amazing things” this season.

The Gunners won 1-0 at Wolves following Myles Lewis-Skelly’s hugely controversial red card in the first half at Molineux – a decision which was met with disbelief by pundits, with Alan Shearer calling it “one of the worst decisions that I’ve seen in a long time”.

They won the game through Riccardo Calafiori’s 74th-minute goal, four minutes after the hosts had also been reduced to 10 men when Joao Gomes was sent off.

And that kept their title hopes alive as they cling on to Liverpool’s coat-tails, six points behind having played a game more.

It is not the first time they have felt a sense of injustice this season and Timber thinks that can fire them to success.

“It’s reacting to that adversity, you know, I think the character of this group can bring us really far,” he told the club’s official website.

“Also, we have amazing players, a lot of belief in this group that we can achieve amazing things, just have to keep going, still a long way to go and I have a lot of trust in them and today we showed again why we are this good.

“If you see everything we went through today, it’s not the first time, but the way that we reacted in the second half, we can be really proud of the players and a much-deserved win.

“You still want to win, you have to play with courage, you have to go for that goal and at the same time, you can’t concede.

“We knew it was going to be tough and we sacrificed a lot and in the end, we really deserved it.”

For Wolves, who had chances to lead when they had a man advantage, it was a fourth defeat in a row and they remain out of the bottom three on goal difference alone.

But boss Vitor Pereira believes they will survive relegation.

“I am very confident, very, very confident,” Pereira said.

“They (signings) will come and we will reach our goals.

“Next season we will be in the Premier League, I am very confident. I feel that from inside.”