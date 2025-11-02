Southampton sack Will Still after just 13 Championship games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southampton have sacked manager Will Still after just two wins in 13 Championship matches.

The 33-year-old signed a three-year contract in May but departs with the club 21st in the Championship table, following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Saints have picked up just 12 points this season and lost 2-1 to Preston on Saturday, leaving Still with four wins in his 16 matches in charge across all competitions.

“Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results,” Southampton’s technical director Johannes Spors said.

“Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table.”

The highly-rated Still left French side RC Lens towards the end of last season, having guided them to an eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1. He initially made a name for himself while in charge of Reims, despite not yet having all his coaching badges.

Southampton turned to Still while targeting an immediate return to the Premier League - but the Saints are instead languishing in the relegation places of the Championship, 16 points behind leaders Coventry.

Southampton sacked Russell Martin last season before also parting ways with Ivan Juric when their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed with seven games to go.