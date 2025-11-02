Southampton sack Will Still after just 13 Championship games
The 33-year-old has been sacked with Southampton in the relegation zone of the Championship
Southampton have sacked manager Will Still after just two wins in 13 Championship matches.
The 33-year-old signed a three-year contract in May but departs with the club 21st in the Championship table, following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League last season.
The Saints have picked up just 12 points this season and lost 2-1 to Preston on Saturday, leaving Still with four wins in his 16 matches in charge across all competitions.
“Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results,” Southampton’s technical director Johannes Spors said.
“Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table.”
The highly-rated Still left French side RC Lens towards the end of last season, having guided them to an eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1. He initially made a name for himself while in charge of Reims, despite not yet having all his coaching badges.
Southampton turned to Still while targeting an immediate return to the Premier League - but the Saints are instead languishing in the relegation places of the Championship, 16 points behind leaders Coventry.
Southampton sacked Russell Martin last season before also parting ways with Ivan Juric when their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed with seven games to go.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments