Independent
Hollywood star Will Ferrell in Elland Road stands as Leeds host Burnley

Ferrell, 57, bought a minority stake in Leeds back in May.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 14 September 2024 08:33
Will Ferrell (centre) was in the stands at Leeds on Saturday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Will Ferrell (centre) was in the stands at Leeds on Saturday (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Hollywood star Will Ferrell was at Elland Road on Saturday to watch Leeds take on Championship rivals Burnley.

Ferrell, 57, bought a minority stake in Leeds back in May.

The Yorkshire club are owned by 49ers Enterprises but have several high-profile stakeholders, including actor Russell Crowe, golf star Jordan Spieth and former Olympian Michael Phelps.

Ferrell is also a part owner of MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Saturday’s game pits Ferrell against another celebrity American part-owner as former NFL star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia invested in Burnley last year.

Leeds started the match in fifth place in the English second tier, with Burnley seventh.

