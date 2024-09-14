Hollywood star Will Ferrell in Elland Road stands as Leeds host Burnley

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Hollywood star Will Ferrell was at Elland Road on Saturday to watch Leeds take on Championship rivals Burnley.

Ferrell, 57, bought a minority stake in Leeds back in May.

The Yorkshire club are owned by 49ers Enterprises but have several high-profile stakeholders, including actor Russell Crowe, golf star Jordan Spieth and former Olympian Michael Phelps.

Ferrell is also a part owner of MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Saturday’s game pits Ferrell against another celebrity American part-owner as former NFL star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia invested in Burnley last year.

Leeds started the match in fifth place in the English second tier, with Burnley seventh.