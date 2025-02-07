James Carragher hoping Wigan’s FA Cup history can inspire victory over Fulham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Carragher may not end up winning the FA Cup like his father this season but Wigan’s cup history and meticulous game plan gives the defender hope of springing a surprise against Fulham.

The unfancied League One side host Marco Silva’s high-flying Premier League team on Saturday afternoon at a ground that was home to the trophy not so long ago.

Wigan stunned Manchester City to win the FA Cup in 2013 – an achievement immortalised outside the Brick Community Stadium with a statue of former owner Dave Whelan holding the trophy.

Current Latics boss Shaun Maloney was part of Roberto Martinez’s triumphant side and there is belief within the ranks that Saturday’s fourth-round tie could provide another cup memory to cherish.

“It’s a big part of the history at the club and everyone should be proud of it, really,” Wigan defender Carragher told the PA news agency.

“Even though us players we weren’t involved in that then, we should still be proud that we’re playing for a club who have achieved something like that. It’s something that we all think about, even results we’ve had.

“The year after we won the FA Cup we got to the semi-final again against Arsenal, we beat Man City a few years ago 1-0 and it’s always just something that when you go into the FA Cup you believe as a club that we can get the result we want.

“We’ve had a free week training this week, so we’ve had a few meetings and we really targeted how Fulham want to play, so I think we’ve been set up really well to give it a really good go and give a good account of ourselves.”

Carragher will be cheered on by dad Jamie, a two-time FA Cup winner, this weekend as his breakthrough season at Wigan continues with a first test against Premier League opposition.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who came through the Latics youth ranks, saw his dad win the competition with Liverpool in 2006 and is grateful for his guidance and support.

“I think he doesn’t want to get too involved and feel like he’s then telling me what to do and stuff like that,” Carragher said.

“But any little bits of advice or a bit of information he can give me after games, or even before games, he definitely does it to help me through it.

“Everywhere I’ve been I’ve always been the son of my dad. I’ve just taken it in my stride and just try not get it my way. I don’t feel the pressure to play, or I’ve got to be as good as him or anything like that.

“I just do my own thing and hopefully it can take me as far as I can get.”

Carragher could not have got much further in physical terms than Inverness, where he spent the second half of last season gaining much-needed minutes after being lied low by knee injuries.

That stint in that Scottish Highlands provided invaluable experience and the platform to kick on at Wigan, who the defender hopes he can help achieve something special against Fulham.

“I think that’s the whole thing about the FA Cup, really,” he said. “Look, at the Tamworth-Tottenham game. I understand Tamworth went out but that was only after the second period of extra time.

“Tamworth a few years ago would have had a replay at Tottenham now, which shouldn’t really happen really (given) the level between the two sides.

“So, hopefully we can have our own little bit of history, an underdog (story) and giant killing on Saturday and everyone will be made up.”