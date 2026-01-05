Who is Darren Fletcher? Manchester United legend taking charge after Ruben Amorim sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are now manager-less after head coach Ruben Amorim was sacked on Monday, bringing an end to a turbulent 14 months at the club.

The Portuguese was appointed in November 2024 after excelling at Sporting CP, but could not replicate those results at Old Trafford and was relieved of his duties at a meeting with sporting director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Barrada.

His departure comes less than 24 hours after an incendiary rant revealed the cracks in his relationship with the club’s hierarchy.

No replacement has yet been announced, with club legend Darren Fletcher taking interim charge for United’s next match.

The former Red Devils midfielder, who is currently under-18s head coach, will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s visit to strugglers Burnley.

The Scot spent more than 20 years at United, joining the club’s academy as an 11-year-old and going on to make 340 appearances for the side.

During his spell at Old Trafford he won the Premier League title five times as well as the Champions League, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

After his lengthy stint for United he played for West Brom and Stoke City, where he retired aged 34, with chronic illness having affected the latter half of his career.

He then moved into management, joining United as an under-16s coach in 2020, before moving into the first team coaching set-up in 2021 and becoming the club’s technical director in the same year.

He was appointed under-18s head coach in July after his twin sons Jack and Tyler, who were both named on the bench against Leeds last weekend, aged out of the group.

The 41-year-old also made 80 appearances for the Scottish national team. He scored five goals and at the age of 19 became its youngest captain in more than a century, wearing the armband for a 1-0 win over Estonia.