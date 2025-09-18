West Ham identify new managerial candidate as pressure grows on Graham Potter
Potter has endured a poor start to the season with the Hammers inside the Premier League’s relegation zone, with Gary O’Neil now considered an option should the club opt for another change
Gary O'Neil is one of the managers West Ham United are considering should they decide to dispense with Graham Potter.
The London club's dismal start to the season, including a 3-0 loss to London rivals Tottenham last time out, has naturally seen them assess how things are going, and begin to consider alternatives.
And after four defeats in five with 14 goals conceded in that spell, West Ham have opted to assess their options.
O'Neil is a favourite for the Hammers due to his work at Bournemouth and Wolves that is highly respected in Premier League circles.
It has been noted how he was able to manage different difficulties at both clubs.
And that is viewed as particularly relevant since the 42-year-old is considered a good fit for the potential systems the current shape of the squad can play.
O’Neil has impressed some with his ability to develop players but is equally able to work with an existing squad.
West Ham would also not be forced to pay compensation to a club for his services, with O'Neil currently a free agent.
While there is also an extra connection between O'Neil and the club from his time playing in claret and blue as a midfielder for two and a half seasons between January 2011 and the summer of 2013.
O'Neil was dismissed by Wolves last term on 15 December, with the club languishing in 19th in the table and four points from safety.
Vitor Pereira replaced him at Molineux and kept them in the Premier League.
