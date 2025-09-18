West Ham identify new managerial candidate as pressure grows on Graham Potter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary O'Neil is one of the managers West Ham United are considering should they decide to dispense with Graham Potter.

The London club's dismal start to the season, including a 3-0 loss to London rivals Tottenham last time out, has naturally seen them assess how things are going, and begin to consider alternatives.

And after four defeats in five with 14 goals conceded in that spell, West Ham have opted to assess their options.

O'Neil is a favourite for the Hammers due to his work at Bournemouth and Wolves that is highly respected in Premier League circles.

It has been noted how he was able to manage different difficulties at both clubs.

And that is viewed as particularly relevant since the 42-year-old is considered a good fit for the potential systems the current shape of the squad can play.

O’Neil has impressed some with his ability to develop players but is equally able to work with an existing squad.

West Ham would also not be forced to pay compensation to a club for his services, with O'Neil currently a free agent.

open image in gallery Gary O'Neil during his time at Wolves ( Getty Images )

While there is also an extra connection between O'Neil and the club from his time playing in claret and blue as a midfielder for two and a half seasons between January 2011 and the summer of 2013.

O'Neil was dismissed by Wolves last term on 15 December, with the club languishing in 19th in the table and four points from safety.

Vitor Pereira replaced him at Molineux and kept them in the Premier League.