Is West Ham vs Manchester United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
Michael Carrick will look to continue his dream start as interim Manchester United boss as his side travels to West Ham seeking a fifth win on the bounce.
United comfortably dispatched Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend, with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes seeing off Thomas Frank’s struggling Spurs.
Carrick will now face another of his former teams as he takes on the club he came through as a youth player, but will need to be wary with relegation-threatened West Ham beginning to show they can indeed make a great escape.
The Hammers have won three of their last four games in all competitions, easing the pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo who has closed the gap from safety to just two points.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.
When is West Ham vs Manchester United?
West Ham’s clash with Manchester United kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Tuesday 10 February at the London Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.
Team news
West Ham remain without suspended Jean-Clair Todibo and injured goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, with Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi set for his home bow.
United have no new injury concerns, with Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu still the only players sidelined.
Predicted line-ups
West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Potts; Bowen, M. Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos.
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, B. Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.
