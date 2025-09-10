West Ham re-sign Lukasz Fabianski — two months after letting goalkeeper go
The 40-year-old has rejoined the club after the departure of third-choice shot-stopper Wes Foderingham
West Ham have re-signed goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski on a one-year deal just two months after letting the veteran shot-stopper leave the club.
The 40-year-old Fabianski has signed new terms in east London having departed at the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
The Polish goalkeeper’s speedy return comes after the departure of third-choice Wes Foderingham to Cyprus side Aris Limassol on Tuesday, a move that left Graham Potter with only two senior goalkeepers in his squad.
Potter has therefore moved quickly to reunite with Fabianski, who will provide back-up to summer signing Mads Hermansen and Alphonse Areola.
Fabianski has so far made 216 appearances during a seven-year stint at West Ham after joining from Swansea in 2018.
“Regardless of him being here previously, the main factor is that he is still a top goalkeeper and a top professional, and the perfect choice for the role we needed to fill," Potter said.
"It's a signing that makes perfect sense for everyone. Lukasz knows the club extremely well, is very well respected and popular among everyone here. His personality and character will be a great example, especially to our younger players.
"He is someone who really cares about West Ham United and wants to help us in any way he can. We are very happy to have him back with us."
West Ham take on Tottenham on Saturday evening at the London Stadium in their next Premier League game.
