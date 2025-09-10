West Ham re-sign Lukasz Fabianski — two months after letting goalkeeper go

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham have re-signed goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski on a one-year deal just two months after letting the veteran shot-stopper leave the club.

The 40-year-old Fabianski has signed new terms in east London having departed at the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Polish goalkeeper’s speedy return comes after the departure of third-choice Wes Foderingham to Cyprus side Aris Limassol on Tuesday, a move that left Graham Potter with only two senior goalkeepers in his squad.

Potter has therefore moved quickly to reunite with Fabianski, who will provide back-up to summer signing Mads Hermansen and Alphonse Areola.

Fabianski has so far made 216 appearances during a seven-year stint at West Ham after joining from Swansea in 2018.

“Regardless of him being here previously, the main factor is that he is still a top goalkeeper and a top professional, and the perfect choice for the role we needed to fill," Potter said.

"It's a signing that makes perfect sense for everyone. Lukasz knows the club extremely well, is very well respected and popular among everyone here. His personality and character will be a great example, especially to our younger players.

"He is someone who really cares about West Ham United and wants to help us in any way he can. We are very happy to have him back with us."

West Ham take on Tottenham on Saturday evening at the London Stadium in their next Premier League game.