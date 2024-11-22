Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is not about to lose any sleep over speculation his job is on the line.

The Hammers head to Newcastle on Monday night with the spotlight very much on the future of the Spanish coach following an underwhelming start to the season.

Lopetegui took over from David Moyes in the summer but has seen his side win just three Premier League games and also dumped out of the Carabao Cup after a 5-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Former Spain, Real Madrid and Wolves boss Lopetegui, though, feels dealing with such reports is all part of the job as he focuses on turning the team’s form around.

“Our life is to live under pressure. Our work is like this and that is why we choose this kind of work,” Lopetegui said.

“The more important thing is that we are working very hard to improve. I think the players have a big commitment to do this and I am sure we are going to achieve our levels.

“We are all not happy with the position we are in, but there is a lot of time to change this.

“We have to get there step-by-step, trying to correct little by little what we have to do to improve as a team.”

Lopetegui told a press conference: “I am not listening to or reading about what is said. I am really focused.

“My focus is to work in the team and to be able to understand what things can help us be a better team.

“The rest, this is not under our control - what is being able to work better with a high demand, knowing that our players are going to get better for sure.

“And also knowing that the (end of the) season arrives in May, not November, so let’s see what is going to happen in two or three months.

“The only thing I am focused on now is going to Newcastle on Monday and trying to get a good result in a tough game.”

Lopetegui revealed a couple of players had “little problems” as the squad returned from the international break, but does not expect any major doubts for Monday night.

Midfielder Edson Alvarez will be available again after being suspended for the goalless draw against Everton.

Mohammed Kudus continues to serve his own ban following a red card and subsequent misconduct charge following a red card in West Ham’s 4-1 defeat at Tottenham last month.