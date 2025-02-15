Graham Potter pinpoints West Ham’s biggest weakness after Brentford setback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Potter admits his start to life as West Ham manager has not gone the way he wanted.

The Hammers slipped to a fourth defeat in six matches since Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui last month as Brentford ran out 1-0 winners at the London Stadium.

Worryingly for Potter, their first-half display against the Bees was probably worse than some of the debacles served up under Lopetegui.

Kevin Schade fired Brentford ahead after only four minutes, stabbing home the rebound after his first effort was cleared off the line.

Yoane Wissa then had two goals disallowed and Schade hit a post, with West Ham looking utterly powerless to stop them.

A triple substitution, and an encouraging debut from Evan Ferguson, saw an improvement after the break, but not enough to snatch a point as Brentford sat on what they had.

“The first half was nowhere near where we want to be,” said Potter.

“We suffered from an early goal, which is a poor goal from our perspective. And then without too much happening in the game, they had too many transitions that were dangerous.

“In fairness, credit to Brentford, when we conceded the goal that we did, it almost plays into the game that they want it to be. They defend deep, well, and it’s hard to create real opportunities against them.

“If you don’t attack well, you expose yourself to them attacking big spaces, which they’re very good at.

“So, it’s understandable, but again, not what we wanted at all. So we all have to learn from that. I think the second half was a real positive response.

“Of course you want to get results, you want to win football matches. That’s just the Premier League for you, and you have to understand that. But yeah, results-wise, we all want to win, we all want to have success.”

In the second half Jarrod Bowen was adamant he should have had a penalty when he was shoved by Keane Lewis-Potter, but nothing was given.

“Yeah, we looked at it and it was certainly a case for it,” added Potter. “I was surprised the VAR didn’t have a look at it, to be honest.”

Having not won an away game this season until January, Brentford now have three consecutive victories on the road.

“It’s a very nice feeling,” said boss Thomas Frank.

“Was I worried after the first half? A little bit. I think we should have been at least 3-0 up. We were completely in control and dominated West Ham away from home.

“We had two goals disallowed, had two or three other big chances. Then I hear Graham is changing three players and of course they will have more energy.

“But the second half I think we were fairly fine, they never put us under massive pressure. A fully well-deserved win.”