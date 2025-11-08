West Ham seal back-to-back wins as they see off fellow strugglers Burnley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Super sub Tomas Soucek inspired West Ham to a second consecutive win after they sank fellow strugglers Burnley 3-2.

The Czech midfielder climbed off the bench to score for the second match running, and created a third for Kyle Walker-Peters, as the Hammers made it back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since February.

Burnley, who had led through Zian Flemming before Callum Wilson equalised, pulled one back with the final kick of the match through Josh Cullen.

So poor was their start to the season that six points from two matches is still not enough to lift West Ham out of the bottom three, but they are at least now level with 17th-placed Burnley.

Another weekend meant another protest by West Ham’s fans against the club’s board, this time a good few thousand marching from Stratford station along the miserable service road to the stadium.

There was at least less to complain about on the pitch – West Ham had ended a six-match winless run by beating Newcastle last weekend.

open image in gallery West Ham and manager Nuno were able to celebrate back-to-back wins (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

But Burnley settled quickly and almost took the lead when Quilindschy Hartman got beyond Aaron Wan-Bissaka down the left and cushioned a volley across goal which Flemming just failed to connect with.

The Clarets have had the fewest shots of any top-flight team so far this season, but boast the second-highest conversion rate, a stat backed up when they scored with their only effort on target of the first half.

Once again, West Ham’s defending left much to be desired, with Flemming left completely unmarked to head in an inviting cross from Lesley Ugochukwu.

Yet West Ham should have enough in attack to negate the flaws in their backline this season, and the equaliser arrived two minutes before half-time when Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville darted into the penalty area.

His low shot flicked the heel of Burnley defender Maxime Esteve and sat up perfectly for Wilson, stationed at the far post, to nod into an empty net.

Burnley threatened first in the second half with Flemming again the target, this time the Dutchman heading a cross from Jaidon Anthony over the top.

Little was going right for the Hammers until, from a 77th-minute corner, Lucas Paqueta controlled the ball with his chest and tried an audacious curler.

Clarets keeper Martin Dubravka palmed the shot away but Soucek was lurking at the far post to bundle the ball home.

Three minutes before full-time Soucek strode forward and shot from 20 yards, with Dubravka spilling the strike and full-back Walker-Peters sliding in to convert the rebound.

There was still time for former Hammers youngster Cullen to profit from Alphonse Areola’s handling error to pull one back for Burnley deep into stoppage time, but the final whistle prevented any further jeopardy for West Ham.

PA