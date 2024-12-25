Valencia appoint West Brom boss Carlos Corberan as new head coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Valencia have announced West Brom boss Carlos Corberan as their new head coach on a deal until June 2027.

The LaLiga strugglers dismissed Ruben Baraja on Monday after taking only 12 points from their first 17 games and immediately turned their sights on former youth player Corberan.

The Baggies confirmed the deal after compensation, reported to be in the region of 3million euros (£2.49m), was agreed on Christmas Eve. Valencia formally announced their new man in the early hours of Christmas Day.

A statement from Valencia’s official website read: “Carlos Corberan has been appointed as coach of Valencia CF, signing a contract through to 2027.

“A buy-out option in his contract with West Bromwich Albion was taken up to allow him to leave.”

The Spaniard joined West Brom in October 2022 and guided them from the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone to the top 10 before a play-off semi-final defeat by Southampton last season.

They have started this term positively as well and currently sit in seventh place, outside the play-off places only on goals scored.

West Brom chairman Shilen Patel wrote on X: “I want to thank Carlos for all of his hard work since his arrival at the Albion at one of the most challenging times in the club’s modern era.

“I am grateful for his contributions and wish Carlos and his family all the best on his new journey!”

Chris Brunt, Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill will oversee first-team duties until further notice, the Championship club confirmed.