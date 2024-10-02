EFL issue health update on linesman who collapsed during West Brom v Middlesbrough

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Assistant referee Rob Smith has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home having been taken ill during the first half of Middlesbrough’s 1-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

Play had been stopped during the seventh minute for Smith to receive medical treatment before he was taken off the field on a stretcher and on to hospital for further examination.

“Assistant referee Rob Smith has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home after being taken ill during the first half of the West Brom and Middlesbrough match on Tuesday,” the EFL said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“We would like to thank all those involved in Rob’s care and wish him well.”

Referees’ body PGMOL added in a statement: “We would like to extend our thanks to both clubs, the paramedics at the Hawthorns and the staff at Manor Hospital in Walsall for their care of Rob.”

Boro went on to secure all three points through Hayden Hackney’s goal with 15 minutes left, as former Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom slipped to successive defeats.

It leaves the hosts two points off top spot after eight league matches, with Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough climbing into the top six.

PA