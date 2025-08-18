Wayne Rooney: ‘Racially abused player cried on my chest’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney has revealed how he consoled a former player who ‘cried on his chest’ after receiving racist abuse.

He believes believes only tougher sanctions for racism in football, like points deductions, will prevent further incidents.

Speaking on his new BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, former England and Manchester United captain Rooney reflected on what changes need to occur to help tackle discrimination.

Last week saw two major incidents, with Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth allegedly racially abused by a spectator in the crowd during their 4-2 loss at Liverpool and Tottenham forward Mathys Tel receiving racism online for a missed penalty in their Super Cup defeat to Paris St Germain.

Semenyo reported racist abuse at Anfield on Friday ( Peter Byrne/PA )

Ex-DC United boss Rooney said: “I had it in DC with one of my players who got racially abused and he was crying on my chest. I was holding him as he was crying on my chest.

“I don’t think people realise – they say it as a throwaway line that they think has no meaning behind it, but it hurts people. For people to see that and understand, there has to be more done to stop it.”

Points deductions and education were put forward by Rooney as key deterrents to prevent racism.

He added: “There needs to be a strong campaign for society – for children, parents and grandparents – to be educated,” Rooney added.

“You have to hit the clubs because that’s the only way it will stop. If there is ignorance, the fans will still do it.

“You have to hit the clubs by taking off points or hit them in the pocket and take money away from them. Otherwise, it will keep on going.

“Hopefully the right people sit down with the right organisations to try and get something serious in place.”