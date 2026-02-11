Liverpool’s injury crisis worsens as Wataru Endo stretchered off at Sunderland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis worsened as Wataru Endo was stretchered off at Sunderland.

Endo was filling in at right back for the suspended Dominik Szoboszlai, who himself had been stepping in for the injured Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong while they were sidelined.

The Japan international made just his second Premier League start under Arne Slot, but his night came to an early end after landing awkwardly on his ankle during the second half.

The defensive midfielder attempted to play on - but was in too much pain and went down before he was stretchered off after a lengthy stoppage.

He was replaced by Joe Gomez, who was himself only just coming back from a injury lay-off, as Liverpool saw out a lead handed to them by Virgil van Dijk’s header.

“I don’t think we have that many injuries but you notice it earlier with us because our squad is not as deep as some other’s,” Slot told TNT Sports.

“His injury does not look good. I expect him to be out for a long time again. In the right full-back position we have had a lot of problems, that is obvious.”