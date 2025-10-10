Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rangers condemn ‘shameful’ attack on statue of former manager Walter Smith

Footage on social media showed a section of the statue had been set on fire

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 10 October 2025 09:34 EDT
The statue of Walter Smith was set on fire outside Ibrox
The statue of Walter Smith was set on fire outside Ibrox (Getty Images)

Rangers have condemned a “shameful” attack on the statue of former manager and club legend Walter Smith.

Footage on social media showed a section of the bronze statue in flames outside of Ibrox Stadium. Police Scotland are aware of the incident.

Smith led Rangers to 10 league titles and five Scottish Cups across two spells in charge. He died aged 73 in October 2021 and the statue of his image with arms aloft was unveiled in May 2024.

Walter Smith managed Rangers across two spells and is one of the club’s most successful managers
Walter Smith managed Rangers across two spells and is one of the club’s most successful managers (Reuters)

"Rangers FC is aware of an incident at the Walter Smith statue last night, and strongly condemns this shameful behaviour,” a club statement said.

"The matter has been reported to Police Scotland, and work is underway to ensure the site is cleaned and returned to good condition."

The Rangers Fan Advisory Board called for those responsible for the "disgusting episode" to be "dealt with accordingly".

"A line was crossed in the shameful, shocking and senseless attack on the Walter Smith statue at Ibrox,” a statement said.

"Walter was not just a Rangers legend, he served the Scottish football community as a whole with dedication and pride over many decades.

The funeral of Walter Smith passes by Ibrox in 2021
The funeral of Walter Smith passes by Ibrox in 2021 (Getty Images)

"We call on anyone with any information on the lowlife who carried out these cowardly actions to contact the club."

Police Scotland said: "Around 9.15am on Friday, 10 October, 2025, we received a report of fire damage to a statue in the Edmiston Drive area of Glasgow. Enquiries are at an early stage."

