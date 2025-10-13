Wales vs Belgium betting tips

The top two on betting sites to win Group J meet in Cardiff this evening as Wales host Belgium in what’s likely to be a decisive game in the race for automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup (7.45pm, BBC Three).

Wales enter this game third in Group J with three wins, one draw and one defeat from their opening five matches, though Craig Bellamy’s side come into this one off the back of a humbling 3-0 loss to England in a friendly last Thursday.

Belgium are currently in second after drawing with surprise leaders North Macedonia in their fifth game of the campaign last week, and there are just two points in it at the top with three games to play (North Macedonia have played one game more).

That makes this game vitally important as Wales look to qualify for back-to-back World Cups. Football betting sites don’t give them much of a chance, though, with Belgium odds on for the win in the latest meeting between two nations that now know each other very well.

Wales vs Belgium betting preview: Another close encounter in Cardiff

It is perhaps unsurprising that the hosts come into this game as underdogs given the poor performance in the 3-0 loss to England last week, though Bellamy’s side put up a real fight in Brussels the last time these two sides met in June.

Kevin De Bruyne’s 88th-minute goal sealed a dramatic 4-3 win for the hosts, who had squandered a 3-0 lead as Wales came storming back, only to leave Belgium empty-handed.

That result and the defeat to England last week suggest Wales struggle against the top sides, though this is a weaker Belgian side than the ‘Golden Generation’ of late, which included the side that Wales famously beat at Euro 2016.

While the Red Devils remain favourites to top the group, a win for Wales in Cardiff would shake up the football odds, and Bellamy’s side do tend to step up their level in games like this, as evidenced in Brussels.

Wales have won just two of their last five games – including that 4-3 – scoring seven and conceding eight in the process, while Belgium have won three of their last five. However, the visitors have scored 17 goals in their last five, conceding just four.

Even as the away side, the Belgians should have more than enough to beat Wales on paper, though that was also the case in June. With that result and hoime advantage in mind, we think Wales will run Belgium close, but it’ll be the visitors who triumph in the end.

Wales vs Belgium prediction 1: Belgium to win, both teams to score - 12/5 Ladbrokes

Wales vs Belgium betting tips: De Bruyne to haunt Wales again

De Bruyne may have fallen off the radar of UK football fans a little since his move to Napoli, but the Belgian has made a fine start to his time in Italy while continuing to contribute plenty in front of goal for his national side too.

At club level, De Bruyne has a total of three goals and two assists for Napoli so far this season, while he has so far scored four goals and registered one assist during his side’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

While a wager on De Bruyne to score or assist might be safer at odds of 8/11, Wales’s defence looked very shaky against England and the ex-Manchester City ace may get chances to add to his tally for the Red Devils.

Wales vs Belgium prediction 2: Kevin De Bruyne to score anytime - 15/8 Bet365

Wales vs Belgium team news

Wales: Craig Bellamy has no new injury concerns after the loss to England, so we can expect to see a similar starting eleven. Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies and Jay Dasilva should retain their places in the backline, with Ethan Ampadu likely partnering Liam Cullen in midfield.

David Brooks and Harry Wilson should line up alongside Brennan Johnson in attack, with striker Kieffer Moore leading the line once again.

Belgium: Alexis Saelemaekers has been sent home from the squad with a muscular problem, though that is the only new issue for Rudi Garcia.

Kevin De Bruyne will likely anchor the attacking unit, with Leandro Trossard leading the line in the absence of Romelu Lukaku.

Amadou Onana could return to add some defensive stability to midfield, while both Malick Fofana and Lois Openda came on from the bench against North Macedonia and will be hoping to be handed starts in Cardiff.

