Bellamy run continues and Jordan James stakes Skopje claim – talking points

Wales play their second 2026 World Cup qualifier away to North Macedonia on Tuesday.

Craig Bellamy’s side began their Group J campaign with a 3-1 home victory against Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Skopje clash.

Bellamy factor

Craig Bellamy’s unbeaten start as Wales manager became a record-extending seven games as the World Cup adventure got off to a flier.

Skipper Ben Davies revealed after being pegged back to 1-1 by Kazakhstan before the break that Bellamy, a fiery character in his playing days, was “Mr Calm” at half-time.

Bellamy’s relaxed approach may be tested at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje, but the Wales boss has certainly had all the answers so far during his short time in charge.

No new Bale, no problem

Bellamy made the point after Saturday’s win that Wales can not rely on the “next Gareth Bale” to flourish.

Bale retired two years ago with a record 41 Wales goals and having led his country to unimagined heights.

“It will not serve us relying on the next Gareth Bale – we have to do this as a group,” said Bellamy, whose words were underlined by the fact that the last six Wales goals have been provided by six different players.

James return on cards

Jordan James did not so much knock on the door for a starting spot in North Macedonia, but barge right through it after impressing as a second-half substitute against Kazakhstan.

James has not always been the automatic choice under Bellamy, as he was under previous manager Rob Page.

But the 20-year-old Rennes midfielder was trusted with tough Nations League assignments in Iceland and Turkey, and his extra vision and physicality should be required against stronger and more technical opposition.

Number nine concerns

Wales are searching for a natural centre-forward despite scoring seven goals in two games.

Brennan Johnson filled the role against Kazakhstan but the Tottenham winger is clearly more comfortable out wide, where Wales are blessed with options.

Mark Harris played up top in the three previous games but the Oxford frontman has yet to score for his country, while Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead got no further than the bench on Saturday.

Please no passport problems…

Wales’ only previous visit to North Macedonia in September 2013 ended in defeat and no little farce when then-manager Chris Coleman lost his passport.

Coleman had to make his own way to Skopje for the 2014 World Cup qualifier, missing the pre-match press conference and the final training session, after rushing to Newport to obtain a new passport.

Wales eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat and will hope for no repeats – on or off the field – against opponents 67th in the FIFA standings, 38 places below them.